Kattana Price Down 30.2% Over Last Week (KTN)

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Kattana coin can currently be purchased for about $5.07 or 0.00010597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kattana has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar. Kattana has a market capitalization of $10.07 million and approximately $130,310.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,917.48 or 0.08189558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00082080 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,892.47 or 1.00119980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00056229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Kattana Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,986,208 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Kattana Coin Trading

