Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.15 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.03 ($0.07). 1,336,297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,378,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.85 ($0.06).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.21. The firm has a market cap of £20.73 million and a P/E ratio of -16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83.

Kavango Resources Company Profile (LON:KAV)

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana. The company explores for nickel, copper, platinum group metals, silver, and rare earth deposits. Its projects include the Kalahari Suture Zone project that consists of 12 prospecting licenses, which covers an area of 7,554 square kilometers located in the southwest of Botswana; the kalahari copper belt project, which comprise of 4 prospecting licenses covering an area of 2,385 square kilometers situated in Botswana; and the Ditau project consists of 2 prospecting licenses that covers an area of 1,386 square kilometers.

