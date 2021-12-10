Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 77.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,322 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 43,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Kellogg by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Kellogg by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,335 shares of company stock worth $20,897,604. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on K shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

NYSE K opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 63.39%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.