Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Enel (BIT:ENEL) a €9.20 Price Target

Enel (BIT:ENEL) received a €9.20 ($10.34) price target from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENEL. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.11) price target on shares of Enel in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group set a €9.20 ($10.34) target price on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($10.11) target price on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($8.65) target price on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($11.80) target price on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €9.15 ($10.29).

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a twelve month low of €4.16 ($4.67) and a twelve month high of €5.59 ($6.28).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.