Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Trading Up 2.9%

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY)’s stock price was up 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.49. Approximately 732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6271 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.36%.

Kesko Oyj engages in the development, ownership, and management of store network. It operates through following segments: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, Car Trade, and Common Functions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and business to business (B2B) trade of groceries; and retailing of home and specialty goods.

