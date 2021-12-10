Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 9,381 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $300,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,064. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

MGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.74.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

