Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.19% of Dutch Bros at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at $19,884,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BROS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

NYSE BROS opened at $50.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.56. Dutch Bros Inc has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

