Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,891,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,893,300,000 after purchasing an additional 281,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,524,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,856,973,000 after buying an additional 468,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,260,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,337,000 after buying an additional 79,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,960,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,089,496,000 after buying an additional 121,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,871,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,652,000 after buying an additional 381,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $171.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $174.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.38. The company has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.