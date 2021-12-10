Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 62.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 90.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE IQV opened at $269.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.52 and a 52-week high of $272.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.27. The firm has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.85.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

