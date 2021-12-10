Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 53,826 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,826 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 463.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 149,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 123,046 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 58,662 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

FE stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Mizuho upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

