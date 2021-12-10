Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 656 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,629 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.38.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $225.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $152.93 and a one year high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

