Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,372 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.42.

NYSE NUE opened at $112.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 9.69%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

