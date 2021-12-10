Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Snap-on by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $214.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $165.56 and a one year high of $259.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.77%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.