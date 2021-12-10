Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 89.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,931 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,665 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265,956 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $150,879,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,419 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 448.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,183 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $57.08 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

