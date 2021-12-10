Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.70% of Artesian Resources worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 5.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 4.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 9.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 12.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources in the second quarter valued at $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Artesian Resources in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $201,067.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Artesian Resources stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $46.49. The stock has a market cap of $399.28 million, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.05.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $24.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is 59.44%.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

