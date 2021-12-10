Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,469 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 120.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 143.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.39. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $104.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.