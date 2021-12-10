Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.76% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 47,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 3.6% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 28.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSEP opened at $32.98 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.09.

