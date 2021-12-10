Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,341 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Corning by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Corning by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

Shares of GLW opened at $37.55 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.81 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Corning’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

