Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.25% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.37. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $19.94 and a 12 month high of $21.83.

