KeyCorp Comments on Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) – KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT in a report released on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

NYSE APLE opened at $15.91 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -75.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.45.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth $88,000. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -19.05%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

