Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,812,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,828,000 after buying an additional 79,676 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,177,000 after buying an additional 752,189 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,172,000 after buying an additional 3,317,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,948,000 after buying an additional 258,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,455,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,061,000 after buying an additional 438,293 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.50. 1,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,534. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.07 and a 200 day moving average of $133.97. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $143.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

