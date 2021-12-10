Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Truist

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price target lifted by Truist from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KIM. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.09.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.93. 114,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,964,287. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $21.94. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

