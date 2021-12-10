Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Raised by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,294,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,476,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,089,550,000 after purchasing an additional 569,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,484,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,638 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,761,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,637,000 after acquiring an additional 612,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.