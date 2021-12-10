Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) is Capital Management Corp VA’s 9th Largest Position

Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,025 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises about 3.3% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 73.1% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 59.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.05. 37,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,226,099. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

