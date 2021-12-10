Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Market Capitalization Tops $2.69 Million

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $2.69 million and $599,749.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00057249 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,008.01 or 0.08254790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00080250 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,570.84 or 1.00035104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00056867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

