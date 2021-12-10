Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) PT Lowered to €85.00

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from €88.00 ($98.88) to €85.00 ($95.51) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KGSPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

OTCMKTS KGSPY traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $116.41. The stock had a trading volume of 693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.19. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

