Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Sold by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA lessened its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,195 shares during the quarter. Kirkland Lake Gold makes up about 2.0% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 0.08% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $9,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KL traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $38.11. 13,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $41.59. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $46.98.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 22.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KL. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bankshares cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

