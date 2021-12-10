Klaus A. Engel Sells 4,000 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.96. 2,242,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,111,449. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.25.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

