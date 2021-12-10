Kleros (PNK) Trading Down 9.4% This Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 10th. Kleros has a total market cap of $53.43 million and $1.29 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for $0.0863 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kleros has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00012554 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000045 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00065243 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.78 or 0.00511700 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 619,148,297 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.