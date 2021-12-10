Klimatas (KTS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Klimatas has a market cap of $5,930.52 and approximately $3.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

