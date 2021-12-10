KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at R. F. Lafferty

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $4.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.97% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th.

NASDAQ:KLXE traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $3.53. 6,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,515. KLX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $31.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.26.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.64). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 36.24% and a negative return on equity of 835.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.56) EPS. Analysts predict that KLX Energy Services will post -11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $26,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 8,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $43,918.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,388. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLXE. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 135.5% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 414,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 238,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 89,401.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 184,167 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth $3,042,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 42.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 83,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 31.9% during the second quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 227,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 55,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

