Komodo Reaches Market Cap of $98.72 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Komodo has a market cap of $98.72 million and $4.68 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 26% lower against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001595 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.94 or 0.00333824 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.31 or 0.00138402 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00093256 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000129 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000902 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 129,201,216 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.