Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $96.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.96 and its 200-day moving average is $93.78. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $69.86 and a 52 week high of $101.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

