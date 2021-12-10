Krilogy Financial LLC Has $7.96 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,504 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.81 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.84.

