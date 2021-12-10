Krilogy Financial LLC Increases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,327 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in General Motors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

NYSE:GM opened at $59.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.48.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. General Motors’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

