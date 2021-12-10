Krilogy Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 109.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,263 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $110.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.12. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $87.89 and a twelve month high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

