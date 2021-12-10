Krilogy Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,688 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,956 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Tesla by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 956,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $741,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,230,435 shares of company stock worth $3,502,108,921. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA opened at $1,003.80 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 324.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,008.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $795.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $801.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

