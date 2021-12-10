Krilogy Financial LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth CMT lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 489,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after acquiring an additional 34,484 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 76,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 590,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,110,000 after acquiring an additional 33,484 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 149,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 32,980 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $29.46 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $30.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average of $29.92.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

