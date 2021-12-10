Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 3,639 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 221,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 54,067 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 243,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 24,771 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 917,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,903,000 after acquiring an additional 72,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 246,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $50.14 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.88.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

