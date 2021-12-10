Krilogy Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 1.31% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $149.10 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $160.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.29.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.