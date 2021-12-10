Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 990 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 34,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 538,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,758,000 after buying an additional 194,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $110.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.11. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.23 and a one year high of $112.31.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

