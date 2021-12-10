Krilogy Financial LLC Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,891 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 8.7% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.55% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $87,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG stock opened at $162.40 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.20 and a 12 month high of $168.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.22 and a 200-day moving average of $151.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.