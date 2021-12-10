Krilogy Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Intuit by 48.1% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 93.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 0.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 104.2% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Intuit by 4.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 212,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Edward Jones began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTU stock opened at $665.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $357.45 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $188.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $611.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $549.49.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

