Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock Price Up 4%

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.61 and last traded at $15.50. 19,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,489,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNUT. Truist Securities lowered Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. HSBC lowered Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist lowered Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, Chairman Olivier Goudet bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $693,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,116,428 shares of company stock worth $30,579,842.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $795,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,428,000. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

