Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) CFO Lester A. Wong Sells 30,000 Shares

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:KLIC traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.41. 1,205,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,579. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $75.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.28. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 9.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments.

