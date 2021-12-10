Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.14

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and traded as low as $9.28. Kumba Iron Ore shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 16,923 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KIROY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kumba Iron Ore from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kumba Iron Ore in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Kumba Iron Ore from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Get Kumba Iron Ore alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28.

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products; Logistics and Shipping Operation Services, and Other. The Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products segment focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.