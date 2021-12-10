Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Position Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $26,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 98.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.15.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $281.97 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.46 and a 1 year high of $309.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.14 and a 200-day moving average of $284.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.41 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

