Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.10% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $26,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.15.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $281.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.46 and a one year high of $309.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.61.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.41 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

