Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Lam Research worth $278,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Lam Research by 380.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,754,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research stock opened at $699.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $606.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $614.06. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $465.50 and a 12-month high of $719.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $687.00.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,087,698. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.