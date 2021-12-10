Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Lamb Weston worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,049,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 221,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,850,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day moving average is $66.71. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 53.71%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.80.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

